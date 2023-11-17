Cunard Teams Up with Theater Producer David Pugh

Cunard announced a collaboration with acclaimed theater producer David Pugh, bringing award-winning shows to its new ship, the Queen Anne.

The West End and Broadway producer will work with the cruise line’s creative team to launch a variety of stage shows onboard, beginning with an adapted production of Noël Coward’s Brief Encounter. Directed by Emma Rice, the production will take place on Queen Anne’s maiden voyage in the Royal Court Theatre, according to a press releae.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “This hugely exciting collaboration is a real celebration for theatre lovers and the stage is almost set for guests to enjoy some of the most remarkable live performances on board our newest ship Queen Anne. Whether it’s the bright lights of Broadway or the buzz of the West End, the incredible David Pugh, together with Emma Rice, will deliver the very best that theatre has to offer.”

David Pugh said: “I am delighted that Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne will play host to Brief Encounter, which is one of my favorite West End productions that I have ever produced. It is an immense privilege to be involved with this project and I am so excited to bring the joy of live performance to the high seas.”

The Queen Anne will set sail on its seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon on May 3, followed by a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland and Ireland.