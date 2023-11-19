Cunard Announces Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

Cunard has announced Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions for select itineraries, sailing from January 2024 through May 2025, according to a statement.

New voyages booked from November 16 through December 4, 2023 will receive up to 40 percent off launch fares and an onboard credit of up to $1,000 per stateroom.

During the promotion, featured itineraries starting at $799 per person include the

Transatlantic Crossing on the Queen Mary 2; The Norwegian Fjords on the Queen Anne; Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth; Independence Celebration on the Queen Mary 2; Southern Japan on the Queen Elizabeth; and Australia’s Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage on the Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Anne is Cunard’s newest ship, which will enter service in May 2024.