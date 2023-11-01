Crystal Reveals 2025 Grand Journey Itineraries

Crystal has revealed its 2025 Grand Journey itineraries following the multi-million dollar refurbishment of the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony with larger, redesigned suites, restored public spaces and specialty restaurants, according to a press release.

The company announced their 2025 Grand Journey itineraries include a round trip to Mumbai, a Singapore voyage, a Rio de Janeiro to Mumbai cruise, an expedition from Cape Town to Barcelona, and a Stockholm to Liverpool voyage.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience these unparalleled voyages along with the unique land experiences we are creating with our sister brand Abercrombie & Kent,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

The Crystal Symphony will embark on a 70-night round-trip sailing from Mumbai through 15 countries and 32 destinations. The roundtrip Mumbai cruise, starting January 7, 2025 will feature overnight stays in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, visiting Ha Long Bay, an overnight stay in Tokyo, and offer an exploration of South Korea and Brunei.

The Singapore journey heads to Taiwan and Ko Samui’s tropical beauty, and features visits to Ha Long Bay, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. The Crystal Symphony departs for a 47-night-long journey starting January 18, 2025 and features overnight stays in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, and Singapore.

The 44-night voyage from Rio de Janeiro on the Crystal Serenity starts on March 5, 2025 with the vibrancy of Rio’s Carnival, St. Helena, and Walvis Bay visit. The cruise will take guests through Cape Town, Zanzibar, Mombasa, Seychelles, and Maldives, with a grand finale in Sri Lanka, India.

Journeying from Cape Town, the 51-night expedition aboard the Crystal Serenity on March 20, 2025 ventures through the landscapes of South Africa, Zanzibar, and Mombasa. Guests can visit the Seychelles, the Maldives, India, and Mumbai. After cruising through the Middle East, discovering ancient Petra and the pyramids, and exploring Athens, Sicily, and the Italian coast, the journey ends in Barcelona.

Sailing from Stockholm on July 29th, 2025, a 40-night-long Crystal Serenity voyage will explore Northern Europe. Following an overnight stay in Stockholm, guests can explore historical Tallinn, Visby, and Riga. The voyage continues through Copenhagen, Kristiansand, the Shetland and Orkney Isles, Iceland, and Norway, cruising to the North Cape, with a night in Amsterdam, before ending in Liverpool, The Beatles’ hometown.