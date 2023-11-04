Cruise Season in Colombia to Include 220 Calls, New Destinations

Colombia is set to receive over 220 calls from 30 different cruise lines during the 2023-24 season.

According to the country’s promotion agency ProColombia, the cruise brands come from several countries, including the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom and Germany.

With a forecasted impact of over $50 million in Colombia’s economy, the season is expected to bring 334,000 passengers to the country’s destinations, the agency added.

In addition to the economic aspect, the cruise operation is also important to allow international travelers to witness destinations within the Colombian territory, ProColombia said.

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and AIDA Cruises are some of the cruise lines that will have a significant presence during the season, which ends in June 2024.

Among the destinations being visited by the vessels in Colombia are Cartagena, Santa Marta, and Buenaventura – which is being visited by an expedition ship for the first time.

Located on the Colombian Pacific coast, Buenaventura will receive Plantours’ Hamburg in November 2023.

ProColombia added that efforts are being coordinated with local communities and authorities in Cabo de la Vela to initiate a plan to receive four cruise arrivals from Emerald Cruises, Noble Caledonia, and Hurtigruten Expeditions during the first half of 2024.

“This achievement is the result of our strategy to explore and promote non-traditional destinations that are emerging as hidden gems with immense potential to captivate and enchant cruise passengers,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

“This commitment confirms our dedication to diversification and innovation in the cruise industry, offering travelers unforgettable experiences in places that have not yet been fully discovered,” she added.

According to ProColombia, the cruise industry in Colombia continues to register significant growth. The 2022-2023 season, for instance, saw an increase of 151 percent in the number of cruise calls when compared to the previous season.

The number of passengers arrivals across Colombia also grew by 346 percent, the promotion agency announced.

The numbers were calculated by ProColombia, based on port records in cities and the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar).

Furthermore, in 2022, with the collaboration of ProColombia and other partners, ports in Sapzurro, Capurganá, and the Gulf of Morrosquillo were opened, where an expedition cruise ship from the Lindblad Expeditions arrived for the first time in the second semester and continues into 2023.