Cruise Saudi Goes with DL Services for AROYA Refit

Cruise Saudi announced that it has hired DL Services to develop catering spaces for AROYA Cruises, according to a press release.

The marine catering architects will collaborate with Columbia Signature F&B Corporate teams on the redevelopment and layout design of all existing catering spaces onboard the former World Dream, which is being converted for AROYA Cruises and expected to start sailing in 2024.

The company will also work on the development and addition of completely new catering areas and concepts onboard.

The project will include redesigning the existing catering areas throughout the ship and upgrading them with the latest equipment.

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi said: “Exceptional catering facilities are crucial to providing quality cuisine, and the comprehensive and varied culinary offering onboard our AROYA Cruise ships will in turn undoubtedly enhance the premium experience. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with marine catering architects, DL SERVICES, to provide state-of-the-art catering spaces on our AROYA Cruises ship. “

Launched in June 2023, AROYA Cruises will cater to the interests of the Arabian market. The launch of AROYA Cruises supports Cruise Saudi’s overall goals of creating 50,000 job opportunities and welcoming 1.3 million cruise passengers annually, by 2035.