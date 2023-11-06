Cruise Baltic Hosts Two FAM Trips Exploring Northern Europe

In October, Cruise Baltic hosted two familiarization (FAM) trips for cruise line representatives exploring destinations in Northern Europe to promote the Baltic cruise product.

According to a press release, the two FAM trips focused on seasonal experiences during fall and winter and included visits to a total of 12 destinations.

“For many years, the Baltic Sea region has mostly been known for St. Petersburg. The city has been the main attraction for many cruise lines entering the Baltic Sea region, which is one reason why many destinations in our region are well-kept secrets to this day. With our new strategy and narrative, we are trying to challenge this by inviting cruise line representatives and guests to uncover the secrets of Northern Europe,” said Klaus Bondam, director of Cruise Baltic.

The goal of the October trips was to extend the season by showcasing possibilities in the region throughout the fall and winter focusing on themes such as medieval history, gastronomy, city life and nature.

“For me, the interest of a FAM Trip is to be able to see the destinations and meet the people involved, allowing me to get a visual and understand the ins and outs of the destinations visited. It also gives me the opportunity to have an idea of possible new destinations. We see the destinations from another perspective, and it allows us to see beyond third-party offers. Then, back at the office, I can discuss possibilities and work closely with our other teams to come up with what’s best for our guests, and answer to their expectations,” said Charlotte Krantz, Product Development – Shore Excursion at Ponant.