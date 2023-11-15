Colombia’s San Andrés Ready for More Cruise Ships

Colombia’s San Andrés Island is ready to receive more cruise ships. After suffering damage from a hurricane, the destination opened a new pier earlier this year.

Named El Cove Embarcadero, the facility now offers improved infrastructure, including bathrooms and shaded areas, allowing guests to disembark from cruise ships using auxiliary vessels, such as Zodiac or tender boats.

“We have an excellent bay where cruise ships can arrive and anchor, bringing their passengers to El Cove – which is a new structure,” said Juliana Rincón, Nautical Tourism and Cruise Advisor at ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency for tourism, non-traditional exports, and foreign investments.

Currently being visited by expedition and luxury ships, San Andrés could also become a port of call in the itineraries of more vessels and cruise lines, she noted.

“It’s a really unique destination which is also strategically located in the map,” Rincón said, adding that companies sailing from the U.S. can visit the island during shorter itineraries, when compared to other ports in Colombia, such as Santa Marta and Cartagena.

Located near the coast of Nicaragua in the Western Caribbean, San Andres is part of an archipelago that also includes two other islands: Providencia and Santa Catalina.

“Not only it’s a great spot in Colombia, but it also offers diversity with different activities for guests, not just in the island, but also in the nearby archipelago,” she added.

Declared a World Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, San Andrés is known by its coral reefs and colorful sea – which is said to have seven different shades of blue and green.

A “sun and sea” destination, the island is a great spot for water activities, Rincón said, and complements other Colombian cruise ports in the Caribbean.

Among the cruise lines visiting San Andres during the 2023-2024 season are Scenic Cruises, Plantours Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises.

In 2025, the island will also welcome MSC Group’s new luxury brand Explora Journeys. The company is set for two calls with the 922-guest Explora II.