Colombia to Open New Cruise Destinations

With coastlines on both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Colombia is working to open new cruise destinations.

“In 2023, we’ll receive a cruise ship in Buenaventura for the first time. That’s a huge step for us,” said Juliana Rincón, Nautical Tourism and Cruise Advisor at ProColombia.

Located on Colombia’s Pacific Coast, the port will debut in the cruise industry via a visit of Plantour’s Hamburg.

The 420-guest cruise ship is set to visit the port in November, during a 17-night cruise to Central and South America.

“Next year, around February and May, we are hoping to open Cabo de la Vela,” Rincón added, noting that the destination is located in La Guajira, a region on the country’s Caribbean Coast.

“We are working with Emerald Cruises and Hurtigruten, for instance, to receive expedition vessels there,” she explained.

Other destinations that were recently opened for cruise ships in Colombia include Golfo de Morrosquillo, Capurganá and Sapzurro.

Thanks to ProColombia and other partners, the ports of call – all located on the Caribbean Coast – received several visits from Lindblad Expeditions earlier this year.

Additional cruise destinations in Colombia include Cartagena de Indias, Santa Marta, San Andrés, Bahia de Solano, Utría and Gorgona.

Also serving as a homeport for cruises to the Southern Caribbean, Cartagena is currently the main cruise port in the country.

During the 2023-24 season, the city will receive a total of 190 calls from 30 different cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, and more.

Santa Marta is also set for a strong cruise season with 22 cruise calls scheduled and an inaugural visit of MSC Group’s Explora Journeys.

The luxury brand is also making the first ever overnight call at the city with the Explora I, which will take place in February 2024.