China Cruise Shipping Announces Conference Program

Viking Sun

The 16th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS16), co-sponsored by China Communications and Transportation Association and Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, has released its conference program for the Nov. 25-27 event in Shenzhen China.

The conference will promote the develop of China’s cruise industry , which is entering a new development stage, according to the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), which is behind the event.

Nov. 25 will feature an opening ceremony and policy and economic forum held on the Zhao Shang Yi Dun, which is the former Viking Sun and part of Viking’s joint venture cruise line with China Merchants.

Conference activities will move to the Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai Hotel on Nov. 26 and 27 and include, as Industry Leader Forum, Cruise Port Forum, Cruise Tourism Forum, Cruise Construction, Maintenance, and Supporting Industries Forum, China Cruise Talent Education and Development Summit, China River Cruise Development Forum and a Shenzhen- Hong Kong Cruise Joint Development Roundtable Talk.

In addition will be a closed-door policy symposium, focusing on visa-free entry policies.

