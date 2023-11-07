Charlottetown Concludes Cruise Season, Aims for Record 2024

Port Charlottetown concluded the 2023 cruise season, setting sights for a record-breaking 2024.

According to a press release, Port Charlottetown welcomed 89 ships and 119,488 passengers this year, marking one of the biggest seasons ever.

“We are delighted with the rapid growth of PEI’s cruise industry over the past decade and 2023 was no exception,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of Port Charlottetown.

“This year marked our largest ship count to date, with 89 calls to port and visitor numbers almost at par with pre-pandemic levels. We’re proud to play a role in the extension of PEI’s tourism season, with ships calling from the end of April until the beginning of November.”

“We’re anticipating over 100 cruise ship arrivals to Port Charlottetown next year, which is unprecedented for PEI,” he added.

“The continued growth of cruise visitation is a clear indication that the Island has established its reputation as a premier cruise destination. We are proud of the many initiatives we have spearheaded and collaborated on to ensure an exceptional guest experience and return visitation by our cruise partners.”

Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Cory Deagle, said: “Tourism is one of the cornerstones of our province’s economy and the cruise industry is a vital component of that,” said the Honourable. “The direct economic impact of this year’s cruise visitation, which totaled 176,456 including crew, was approximately $18.2 M. This is proof the cruise sector has fully rebounded and is seeing amazing growth. We anticipate the 2024 season is an even bigger success.”