Celestyal Unveils New Countries and Ports for 2024 and 2025

Celestyal announced the addition of three new countries with six new ports to its 2024 and 2025 sailings.

The three new countries are Croatia, Montenegro and Italy. The six new ports include Kefalonia, Katakolo and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro and Bari in Italy.

The Celestyal Journey will begin its season on March 2, 2024, with a new seven-night Heavenly Adriatic cruise with stops in Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari, and Corfu, and a late-night stay in Dubrovnik. Guests can take advantage of Celestyal’s holiday savings offer valid for bookings through November 30, 2023. The 2025 sailings will go on sale in the coming weeks.

In addition, Celestyal will update two other voyages in 2024, replacing the “Three Continents” itineraries on March 9 and 16, with the “Idyllic Aegean” sailing, departing Athens, and visiting Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, and Milos, before returning to Athens.

Guests who already booked itineraries departing from Athens on March 2, 9 and 16, 2024 get to enjoy reduced rates and a free “Three Continents” cruise on the Celestyal network. The exclusive free “Three Continents” cruise offer can be redeemed by the guest over the next three years.

“Less than a week from announcing our recent acquisition and complete fleet refresh, we couldn’t help ourselves by going a little bit further for our customers. As a business, we really do take the time to listen to customer and agent network suggestions – and Italy, Croatia and Montenegro came out on top,” said Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer.

“We really do listen and challenge ourselves to continually keep ahead of our customers’ needs. This is why we want to reward our loyal customers by matching the promotional fares on these new sailings, and by offering a sensational free Celestyal cruise voucher as a thank-you for their unwavering support. We are committed to not only our customers but also our travel partners, so will of course be preserving agent commission on all rebooked cruises.”

“We are more than finding our sea legs on a global stage and fast becoming known as a confident challenger brand. Our team is set to make waves across the industry next season, with new destinations, a completely updated fleet, a fresh new brand identity, and a renewed sense of direction.”