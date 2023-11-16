Celebrity Cruises Announces 2025-26 Season

Celebrity Cruises announced its 2025-26 season, featuring over 800 sailings to over 290 destinations in 72 countries across seven continents.

The 2025-26 program includes new ports in Europe; the debut Caribbean season for the fifth ship in the Edge Series, the Celebrity Xcel; and new experiences in 29 cities.

“We’ve placed our incredible ships in every corner of the world for guests to experience iconic places, take a short break to rejuvenate, or explore stunning cultural and historic landmarks. Our 2025-26 season is filled with opportunities to experience multiple countries through our Caribbean and European programs, visit bucket list destinations with sailings like our immersive Japan program and more. Celebrity’s future vacation options are endless,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity’s new Europe offerings include six ships, visiting nearly 100 destinations with 48 overnight stays. The Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton for its second season, with more Arctic Circle and Norwegian Fjords adventures.

The Celebrity Ascent will take guests to explore the cruise line’s newest port in the Mediterranean on seven- to 11-night itineraries to Bar, Montenegro.

Joining the Ascent in the Mediterranean will be the Celebrity Equinox sailing nine and 10-night itineraries. The Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Constellation return with seven-night sailings to Greece and Turkey from Athens and 10- and 11-night cruises to Italy and Croatia from Rome and Ravenna.

For the first time, Celebrity is offering four new seven-night itineraries circumnavigating Iceland in July and August 2025 onboard the Celebrity Silhouette.

In 2025, Celebrity returns to the Caribbean exploring Antigua, Bahamas, and the ABC islands. For winter 2025-26, Celebrity will see nine ships sailing in the region across four different Florida ports. Travelers may also opt for Celebrity Reflection’s short three or four-night Caribbean sailings with visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay. Of note, the Apex will sail from Port Canaveral.

The Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice will sail in Asia with overnight stays in 11 different cities in the region. The Celebrity Millennium will operate 12-night Best of Japan itineraries, some coinciding with festivals such as Japan’s Golden Week, Gion Festival and Nebuta Festival. The Celebrity Solstice will sail 12-night cruises to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand with overnight stays in Hanoi, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Celebrity will have three ships operating in Alaska for the 2025 season, including the Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit. The Edge will be sailing from Seattle while the Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit sail from Vancouver, Canada or Seward, Alaska.

Highlights of the 2025-26 season include: