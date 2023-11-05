Carnival to Launch ‘Heroes American Pale Ale’

Carnival Cruise Line is launching Heroes American Pale Ale in honor of Veterans Day on November 11.

The new drink option will be available in Carnival’s onboard breweries and each pour will also serve as a charitable donation, according to a press release.

For every pint glass of the drink sold, Carnival will donate $1 to the Operation Homefront non-profit organization that aids military families. Also, $1 will be donated to Operation Homefront for every Heroes souvenir pint glass sold at Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue available onboard seven Carnival ships.

Exclusively on tap onboard the Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration and the Mardi Gras, the Heroes American Pale Ale will be available at the breweries year-round.

“Our new Heroes American Pale Ale is special because it’s made with hops chosen by veterans themselves. Our hops supplier collaborates with military veteran brewers across the country for their annual Veterans Blend. Incorporating this special hop blend into our new pale ale celebrates veterans and complements our growing selection of exclusive beers that are popular with our guests,” said Zachary Sulkes, senior director of beverage operations.

Carnival is honoring military heroes at six homeports next week, kicking off in Miami and Tampa on November 5.