Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Carnival Jubilee Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, has successfully completed its first full round of sea trials.

Now, she’s one more milestone closer to her monumental debut in Galveston, Tex. on Dec. 23, according to a company statement.

The Carnival Jubilee’s sea trials successfully completed on Nov. 14. The trials were led by a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers onboard who tested the ship’s technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

“Our all-new Carnival Jubilee performed extremely well through each test we put her through this past week. Now shortly, we’ll start cruising and our team is prepared to welcome our guests from Galveston onto this beautiful new ship,” Captain Andrea Catalani said.

Carnival Jubilee is the first Carnival ship to be built in Germany. She will officially join the fleet when she is delivered to Carnival by shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Papenburg on Dec. 4.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.