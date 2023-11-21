Carnival Cruise Line to Serve 48,000 Pounds of Turkey

Carnival Cruise Line’s chefs are cooking up what will be the largest Thanksgiving meal in the cruise line’s 51-year history, according to a press release.

The cruise line expects to serve over 48,000 pounds of turkey this year, a 14 percent increase compared to last year. For guests who prefer vegan options, Carnival has prepared a special plant-based menu for the first time this year as well.

During the holiday season, over 110,000 Thanksgiving meals will be served Carnival ships this year, including guests and team members.

Carnival chefs will serve: