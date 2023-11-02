Carnival Cruise Line Salutes Hometown Heroes With ‘Veterans Week’

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Carnival Cruise Line will honor military heroes with a series of tributes on six ships in six homeports ahead of Veterans Day, according to a press release.

The week-long series of events will begin with dual tributes in Miami and Tampa on November 5 followed by Galveston on Nov. 6, Long Beach on Nov. 7, New Orleans on Nov 9, and Port Canaveral on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023.

“We’re so proud to carry more active and retired military service members than any other cruise line, so we wanted to honor our hometown heroes in some of our port communities for Veterans Day this year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “These tribute events serve as our thanks for the sacrifices made by local veterans, active military personnel and their families.”

In each homeport, local veterans are invited onboard for a special military tribute and a luncheon.

The schedule of events is planned as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 5: Miami – the Carnival Horizon

Sunday, Nov. 5: Tampa – the Carnival Paradise

Monday, Nov. 6: Galveston – the Carnival Breeze

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Long Beach – the Carnival Miracle

Thursday, Nov. 9: New Orleans – the Carnival Valor

Saturday, Nov. 11: Port Canaveral – the Mardi Gras

In addition to honoring the military heroes, Carnival Carnival will also provide a passenger van to each local VA office to help with transportation for VA programs and services.