Carnival Cruise Line Opens More 2025-26 West Coast Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line is adding more West Coast sailings in 2025-26, plus a new sailing for Carnival Firenze’s debut in Long Beach, California scheduled for next spring.

In addition to opening more sailings on the Carnival Firenze and Carnival Radiance, the cruise line is also adding to its Carnival Journeys program of longer voyages with new Hawaii cruises.

Departing from Long Beach, Carnival’s itineraries range from short weekend getaways to 15-day sailings. The new itineraries include visits to destinations such as Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Catalina Island, Calif.

New sailings onboard the Carnival Firenze include a range of four-, five- and six-day sailings, while Carnival Radiance’s newly opened itineraries range from three to five days.

Carnival has also opened an additional sailing for the Carnival Firenze next spring, moving up the ship’s inaugural sailing to April 25, 2024. The ship’s first voyage departing from Long Beach will be a seven-day trip visiting Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas.

Six new Carnival Journeys sailings from Long Beach to Hawaii are also now available for booking onboard the Carnival Radiance. The 14-day voyages will explore the Hawaiian Islands, including Maui, Honolulu, Kauai and Hilo, and will also include a stop in Ensenada. In 2025, the Carnival Radiance will sail to Hawaii on Oct. 18 and Nov. 29. In 2026, departure dates are Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7 and April 4.