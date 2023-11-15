Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2025-26 Australia Cruises

Carnival Splendor in Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line has open sales for its 2025-26 season sailing from its Australian homeports of Sydney and Brisbane.

The 2025-26 sailings include unique sailings to Fiji and New Zealand onboard the Carnival Splendor, cruises to Fiji and Papua New Guinea onboard the Carnival Luminosa, and several Great Barrier Reef sailings on both ships.

From Sydney, the Carnival Splendor will sail a range of itineraries, spanning from three to 12 days to destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef, Moreton Island, Tasmania and a Melbourne Cup cruise, as well as Fiji, South Pacific islands and New Zealand.

From Brisbane, the Carnival Luminosa will explore Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef, along with South Pacific destinations Fiji, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu. Itineraries range from three to 11 days.

 

