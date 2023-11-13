Carnival Celebration Completes First Year in Service

The Carnival Celebration recently completed its first year of service. Built for Carnival Cruise Line at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the LNG-powered vessel welcomed its first guests on Nov. 6, 2022.

At the date, the Celebration set sail from Europe on a 14-night transatlantic crossing to the United States.

Sailing from Southampton to Miami, the voyage included visits to ports in England, Portugal and Spain, including Funchal, St. Cruz de Tenerife, La Coruña and more.

Following a naming ceremony that featured Cassidy Gifford as godmother, the Carnival Celebration then launched service from PortMiami on Nov. 21, 2022.

Sailing from Carnival’s new Terminal F every weekend, the vessel has been offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean ever since.

The year-round program includes seven-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean, as well as the Eastern Caribbean.

Destinations being visited by the vessel include Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico; Mahogany Bay, in Honduras; Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic; Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, in St. Thomas; San Juan, in Puerto Rico; and more.

During the summer, the Celebration is also scheduled to offer occasional eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, visiting Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao.

The second of Carnival’s three-ship XL Class, the Carnival Celebration was launched as part of the company’s 50-year anniversary celebrations.

In addition to bringing back the name of one Carnival’s earliest newbuild, the 1987-built Celebration, the 5,200-guest ship also incorporates several nods to the company’s history.

One of them is The Golden Jubilee, a themed lounge adorned with original fittings and memorabilia from past Carnival ships.

The Carnival Celebration also features the Miami-themed 820 Biscayne. Inspired by the ship’s homeport, the area celebrates the culture, architectural styles and flavors of the city where Carnival was founded in 1972 and offers Miamian food and beverage options.

The Carnival Celebration also offers six unique zones for the passengers, with attractions that include BOLT, which became the second roller coaster at sea after the first on sister ship Mardi Gras.