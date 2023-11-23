Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji Goes with Resco

Caledonian Sky

Fiji’s Captain Cook Cruises hired Rescompany to install the  Resco PMS / POS  systems onboard the Caledonian Sky, according to a press release.

Rescompany’s Property Management and Point of Sale systems enable cruise operators to have a 360-degree view of onboard operations and customer interaction. From processing guest reservations, managing visitor lists and managing cabin inventory to managing cruise itineraries, the ship management technology suite enables operators to view and manage information in a single place.

In addition, the technology allows operators to create a wide variety of reports, including balance revenue and payment and auditing reports.

