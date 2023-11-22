BVIPA Welcomes Explora I’s Maiden Call

The British Virgin Islands Port (BVIPA), has welcomed Explora I for the first time on November 21, 2023, according to a press release.

Together with the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and local ship agent Island Shipping Trading as well as Captain Diego Michelozzi, the port celebrated the ship’s inaugural call to the port with a plaque exchange ceremony while the Explora I was anchored near Virgin Gorda.

The Explora I arrived during its 10-night Caribbean Escapes in European Outposts cruise which departed from Miami, Florida heading to Bridgetown, Barbados. Before arriving there, the ship will visit St Barthelemy; St Johns, Antigua; Deshaies, Guadeloupe; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Castries, St Lucia.

From Bridgetown, the Explora I will embark on a nine-night UNESCO Treasures Below and Above the Caribbean Sea voyage, calling in Roseau, Dominica; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curacao; Fort de France, Martinique; and St Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines before returning to Barbados.