BVIPA Appoints New Managing Director

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) announced the appointment of Akeem Pickering as the new managing director, effective November 1, 2023.

The Cabinet of the Virgin Islands approved Pickering’s appointment for an initial period of two years, in line with the recommendation by the BVI Ports Authority Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Akeem Pickering as the new Managing Director of the BVI Ports Authority,” said Roxane Ritter-Herbert, chairperson of the BVIPA’s Board of Directors. “His exceptional leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the growth of the BVI’s maritime sector make him the ideal candidate to lead the Authority into the future. We believe that under his guidance and direction, the BVIPA will thrive and make significant contributions to the development of the British Virgin Islands.”

Pickering, who previously served as the Acting Deputy Managing Director at the BVIPA, brings a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. In his new role, Pickering will be tasked with the leadership and direction of the Authority’s business operations. He will also be responsible for driving strategic initiatives and collaborating with key stakeholders to boost the Authority’s role in the region’s trade and travel aspects.

“In the maritime industry, success is the result of collective effort, not individual strength,” said Pickering. “I have returned to the organization with renewed dedication and focus, and my aim is to strengthen the BVIPA with this revitalized commitment. Together we can build a more robust and interconnected BVIPA, one that efficiently manages operations while cultivating lasting relationships. Together, with our dedicated team, valued partners, and the trust of the public, we are charting a course towards a brighter future. It’s crucial to acknowledge that we are not merely a port; we are an organization where every voice and idea plays a vital role in our achievements.”

Photo: Akeem Pickering with the BVIPA Management Team