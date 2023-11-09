Booking.com Expands into Cruises in the U.S.

Booking.com announced the launch of Cruises, a new platform for customers in the United States to browse cruise options, according to a press release.

Launched in partnership with cruise agency World Travel Holdings, Cruises enables US customers to assess more than 10,000 sailings with over 30 cruise lines, from more than 55 departure ports across the globe.

With Cruise, customers will have access to deals throughout the year, including up to $1,000 in onboard credit, depending on the total amount spent. As an added benefit, customers can also use Booking.com’s marketplace to arrange every part of their voyage all in one place, from booking and transportation to a departure port to organizing shore experiences at designated port locations.

“At Booking.com, we are committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world and with the United States being the largest market for cruises globally, it is important for us to meet and service this demand through our platform,” said Ben Harrell, managing director, US at Booking.com. “We are excited to roll out Booking.com Cruises, in partnership with World Travel Holdings, and further expand our offerings for travelers in the United States.”

To celebrate the launch of Cruises and Black Friday this November, Booking.com is doubling the onboard credit reward. Additional deals will also be offered on select cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International among others.