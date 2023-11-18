Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Bodrum Cruise Port Reports 100k Guest 2023 Season

Celebrity Apex in Bodrum

Bodrum Cruise Port concluded the 2023 season on November 15 with the arrival of the Seabourn Encore, according to a press release.

This year, the port welcomed 101 ships and over 100,000 cruise passengers.

“As Bodrum Cruise Port, a rising star in the cruise industry, we distinguish ourselves with our high standards of infrastructure and operational expertise,” said Aziz Güngör, GPH’s regional director of the East Med. “We hosted ships that made their inaugural visits to Turkey this season. I am pleased to announce that we anticipate more calls with increased passenger volumes in Bodrum next year.”

During the 2023 season, Bodrum Cruise Port hosted a diverse range of ships, including the Resilient Lady from Virgin Voyages. This marked the ship’s first visit to Turkey, making a total of 16 stops at Bodrum Cruise Port, the sole Turkish port in its itinerary.

The Vasco Da Gama  from Mystic Cruises also made their first visits to Bodrum. Other arrivals included the Celebrity Apex from Celebrity Cruises, the MSC Opera and the Sinfonia from MSC Cruises, the Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and the Seven Seas Splendor and the Seven Seas Navigator from Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

 

 

