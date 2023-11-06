BC Tours Appoints Mark Robinson as General Manager

BC Tours has appointed Mark Robinson as general manager based at the company’s offices in Barcelona, according to a press release.

In his new role, Robinson will oversee the daily operations of the BC group and focus on business development opportunities. He will report to Isaac Alvarez, director of the Alsa Group Tourism Division.

“As we continue to grow, looking at new opportunities and expanding our operations into new destinations and countries, Robinson with all his knowledge and industry experience will be a key asset to help BC group drive growth. He will develop the strategy for future growth and ensure we consolidate our position as a leading player in the cruise handling and port business in the various countries where we operate and I’m delighted that Mark has joined the group,” said Alvarez.

Robinson added: “I am very happy to be joining the BC Group during this exciting period of its growth and looking forward to working closely with the various teams looking at new business opportunities and delivering a first-class service to the cruise lines, their guests and crew. I’m looking forward to driving the business forward and continuing to develop, build and maintain the best relationships with our cruise line partners, port authorities and suppliers in the various ports and destinations where we operate”.