Azamara to Offer Nat Geo Day Tours

Azamara is expanding its shore program with new day tours created by National Geographic.

In partnership with Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, Azamara will offer nine National Geographic Day Tours starting this month. Guests are invited to learn more about conservation, culture, and history through the content and research of National Geographic, according to a press release.

“Our Azamara guest is constantly seeking new ways to explore different cultures and destinations through educational and immersive travel,” said Paul Chapple, head of land Product development and operations at Azamara. “Intercruises’ trusted service and reliability paired with National Geographic’s legacy and global expertise helps us provide our guests with exclusive access to hands-on cultural experiences, adventures steeped in expertise, and meaningful explorations.”

“We have had the privilege of working with Azamara for many years and understand the high expectations in terms of quality, cultural authenticity and local immersion for their shore programming,” added Virginia Quintairos, Business Development Director at Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services. “National Geographic Day Tours are truly unique and original experiences, arguably bringing guests closer to the destination than ever before, and we are now excited to start operating them with Azamara.”

Highlights of the National Geographic Day Tours include:

Finding a New Home in Amsterdam, From Struggle to Resilience: In Amsterdam, Netherlands, guests will hear the first-hand stories of the city’s immigrants and refugees.

Sancocho, from Monk’s Legacy to National Delight: Travelers will discover the Dominican Republic’s gastronomy as they participate in a cooking class led by a local chef.

Cozumel’s Coral Reef Ecosystem: A marine biologist and founding partner of the Cozumel Coral Restoration Program will take guests on an educational adventure through the coral reefs and mangroves of Cozumel, Mexico.

Other National Geographic Day Tours offered by Azamara include Taste of Tradition, a Journey Through Emirati Cuisine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; A Journey into Emirati Perfumery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and An Emirati Cultural Feast in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.