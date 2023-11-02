Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Azamara Launches ‘Work & Wander’

Azamara Pursuit

Azamara launched “Work & Wander,” a program for business professionals eager to combine work with exploration.

With Starlink’s connectivity, as well as office equipment and IT support, guests sailing with Azamara will have everything they need to work onboard, the company said in a press release.

“We are excited to introduce our ‘Work & Wander’ package, giving professionals the opportunity to take their work with them as they set sail,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our guests already consider our ships to be a home away from home, and now our ships can be their floating office too, as we bring them to some of the most captivating destinations around the world.”

Azamara’s guests will have access to office equipment including monitors, mice, keyboards and adapters so they can attend virtual meetings and keep up with their professional commitments at sea.

