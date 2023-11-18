Aurora Announces 2025 and New Expedition Cruises

Aurora Expeditions has released its new voyages for the Arctic & Beyond 2025 season, including four new expeditions, according to a press release.

The season will also feature seven Ultimate Adventure voyages on the company’s new purpose-built small expedition ships, the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle.

The Arctic & Beyond 2025 season includes voyages to Greenland, Svalbard, Norway, Iceland, and Canada’s High Arctic. Destinations such as Costa Rica and the British Isles are also part of the season.

“We are thrilled to launch our new season, where we will continue to bring our expeditioners to incredible destinations where nature reigns supreme, and where few others venture,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer of Aurora Expeditions.

“This season promises to deliver life-changing and meaningful adventures, iconic wildlife, connection with local communities, and a focus on protecting the destinations we visit; all guided by our expert team who always follows the experience.”

Aurora Expeditions will also introduce included charter flights from Oslo to Longyearbyen in 2025.

“This season has been designed with adventure, immersion, and exploration in mind, while also catering to the interests of our global passengers,” added Justin Ewin, Aurora Expeditions’ global head of product.

“Along with including new charter flights to simplify our passengers’ journeys, we have introduced shorter voyages that appeal to the North American and Asian markets, as well as longer, ‘Ultimate Adventure’ voyages which are more frequently desired by Australian, New Zealand and European passengers. We are also excited to be exploring new frontiers, where we intend to venture further afield in northwest Greenland than we have before,” said Ewin.

The new expeditions include Spitsbergen: Realm of the Ice Bear on the Greg Mortimer; Iceland’s Westfjords & North Coast on the Sylvia Earle; Southern Greenland: On the Trail of the Vikings on the Sylvia Earle; and Wild Landscapes of West Greenland on the Sylvia Earle.

The seven Ultimate Adventures feature voyages such as the 20-day Wild Svalbard, Greenland & Iceland, the 23-day Arctic Wonders: Iceland & Spitsbergen, the 26-day Greenland in Depth and the 26-day Northern Isles: Scotland & Iceland.