Atlantic Canada Reports Record-Breaking 2023 Season

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) announced the results of its 2023 cruise season.

The group said the 2023 season exceeded expectations, showcasing the resilience and appeal of Atlantic Canada as a premier cruise destination, according to a press release.

The region hosted more than 600 cruise ships, building on the strength observed in 2022 with a 28 percent increase in port calls; 868,938 passengers had the opportunity to explore the attractions of Charlottetown, Corner Brook, Halifax, Saint John, and Sydney.

Niche Ports across the region also maintained their appeal, drawing in over 34,000 passengers this season.

The 2023 season saw record-breaking activity at the Port of Sydney, with a 74 percent increase and the Port of Corner Brook, with a 58 percent increase in cruise passenger visits since 2022. Across the region, April-to-August cruise passenger visitation grew from 157,454 (2022) to 235,962 (2023). Port Saint John was also a finalist in the category of “Port of the Year,” being one of the top three cruise ports in the world. With such steady growth in the number of cruise ship calls and passengers over 2023, there is strong anticipation of another upward trend in the coming year, the group said.

While economic impact numbers for the 2023 season are pending, the ACCA said it recognizes the critical role of cruise tourism to the Atlantic Canadian tourism sector, with pre-pandemic numbers indicating an impact of over 2,000 jobs and $347 million to the region’s economy.

The ACCA also announced it is launching a compelling digital campaign, strategically timed during the cruise season’s shoulder period. This initiative aims to ensure that the region remains at the forefront of people’s minds as they plan future vacations.