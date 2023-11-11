AQV Partners With America’s Test Kitchen for Six New Recipes

American Queen Voyages (AQV), in partnership with America’s Test Kitchen, has introduced six new recipes. The dishes are inspired by the North American river destinations that the cruise line sails, according to a press release.

AQV’s Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau, along with Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster, America’s Test Kitchen Executive Editorial Directors and Co-Hosts, selected each dish from America’s Test Kitchen’s recipe archive.

The six new dishes draw from the history, cultures, and flavors of AQV’s destinations along six North American rivers.

“After our team’s visit to America’s Test Kitchen’s iconic culinary institution at the start of the year, we are thrilled to finally be launching an array of new recipes across our itineraries, further elevating and localizing our culinary program,” said Adam Peakes, President of Hornblower Group. “Regina Charboneau and our partners at America’s Test Kitchen really dove into the history of the people who immigrated to the river communities we frequent in order to give our guests a sense of place through their dining experience.”

“It is incredibly enriching to collaborate with American Queen Voyages to bring ‘6 Recipes, 6 Rivers’ to life,” Lancaster said. “We delved into the culinary history and cultural tapestry of North America’s riverside communities to bring travelers a taste of the past and present. These recipes celebrate the diverse flavors of the regions and offer a delightful journey for the taste buds. We’re excited to see these dishes become an integral part of the American Queen Voyages’ culinary program.”

The six collaborative dishes include:

Upper Mississippi: Caraway Pork Chops and Bacon-Mustard Potato Salad, inspired by the German settlers of the upper Mississippi.

Lower Mississippi: A Louisiana-Style Cornbread Dressing, a Thanksgiving side dish that is a nod to the French influences in the region.

Columbia & Snake River: Soy-Glazed Salmon with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy that celebrates the Pacific Northwest’s Chinese history.

Ohio River: Rib-Eye Steaks with Bacon-Bourbon Compote and Mashed Potato.

Cumberland & Tennessee Rivers: Debuting on these rivers are two new recipes: Duck Leg Confit and a Bourbon-Blackberry glaze.

Alaska Inside Passage: Fisherman’s Pie with local Alaska Cod.

Chef Regina Charboneau and Bridget Lancaster celebrated the launch by hosting interactive cooking demos and Q&A sessions on the October 30 Experiential Voyage aboard the American Queen from New Orleans to Memphis.