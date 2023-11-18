Ambassador Cruise Line Installs Starlink Wi-Fi Connectivity

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that Starlink high-speed internet connectivity will be available on its fleet by early December, according to a press release.

Starlink will be accessible in public spaces and cabins on Ambassador’s ships, ensuring that guests can enjoy the internet’s convenience and reliability from all corners of the ship.

The rollout of Starlink across Ambassador’s fleet will begin with the Ambience in November, with Ambition’s upgrade to broadband internet by early December.

Christian Verhounig, chief executive officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “This enhancement to internet connectivity across the fleet is yet another milestone in our mission to make cruising with Ambassador an unforgettable experience. Reliable internet access is essential, and we are thrilled to introduce an enhanced Wi-Fi service onboard Ambience and Ambition. Offering unparalleled connectivity while in port and at sea will enable our guests and crew to seamlessly connect with their loved ones and the world around them, ensuring they can capture and share precious moments while staying informed and entertained during their sailing.”

The decision to implement Starlink came after a successful trial onboard the Ambition in September. During the trial period, Customer Satisfaction Questionnaire (CSQ) results for Wi-Fi connectivity improved by 35 percent.