ALMACO Group Marks 25th Anniversary

ALMACO Group marked its 25th anniversary in 2023. The company began as a startup in 1998 and has since grown into a global firm with over 330 projects completed in more than 70 project locations, according to a press release.

“Expertise, experience, stability, and reliability are the core of our company’s continuous success,” said Björn Stenwall, president and CEO of ALMACO Group.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the market situation following that have shown how important it is to have a solid foundation and a long-term vision when facing unexpected challenges. We have always been aware of the importance of investing in our personnel and caring for their well-being. Our expert team is our greatest asset and the key to our success,” he said.

In the past 25 years, ALMACO has provided newbuilding and modernization of catering and accommodation areas to a variety of projects including cruise ships, expedition vessels, and support vessels.

The company recently delivered a project for Chantiers de l’Atlantique and MSC Cruises, for which Chantiers awarded them with the Best Supplier Award for the laundry areas, Stenwall said.

The accommodation and catering solutions provider is currently developing digital solutions that enhance the efficiency, performance, and safety of their products.

The company is also working on offering new ways to support its customers in complying with environmental regulations.

“Good quality and longevity of the equipment have a major impact on sustainability,” Stenwall said. “We design our products to last longer, consume less energy, and reduce waste. We believe that sustainability is not only good for the planet but also good for business.”