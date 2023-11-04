Adora Magic City Named in Shanghai Ceremony

Adora Cruises announced that the naming ceremony of Adora Magic City was successfully held in Shanghai.

Fan Jinshi, a winner of China’s national honorary titles, served as the naming ambassador of Adora Magic City and officially named the ship to bring good luck, the company said in a press release.

Taking place aboard the Adora Magic City at Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard, the ceremony saw the presence of government officials, representatives from China State Shipbuilding Corporation and Adora Cruises, professionals from the shipbuilding industry, travel agencies, and media, with the audience being entertained by a live performance by a famous child choir “Little Star.”

The ship will officially join Adora’s fleet after delivery and set sail from Shanghai Wusongkou Cruise Terminal on January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the construction of China’s second-largest cruise ship by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Corporation is underway.