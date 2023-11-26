Adora Cruises Sails from Qingdao

Adora Cruises celebrated its maiden voyage from Qingdao on November 25, marking a significant milestone for the company’s expansion into the northern Chinese market.

The Mediterranea set sail from the Chinese homeport on its way to Nagasaki and Jeju.

Government officials from Qingdao, representatives from the Service Management Bureau of Qingdao International Cruise Port Area, and leaders of Shandong Port Group were present for the inaugural call ceremony.

Company officials noted it demonstrated Adora’s commitment to the northern China cruise market. Adora said in a statement it would continue to build its deployment in the region.

The maiden voyage of the Mediterranean marks a new era for Aida Cruise Line in Qingdao, paving the way for continued growth and innovation in the region’s cruise tourism sector.