Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is set for an eventful winter season in 2023-24.
In addition to the debut of the new Celebrity Ascent, which is entering service in November, the company’s program includes the inaugural Australian season for the Celebrity Edge and unusual winter itineraries in Europe.
The premium brand is also maintaining a significant offering in the Caribbean with a total of eight ships sailing from different homeports.
Other destinations being visited by Celebrity ships in 2023-24 include South America, Asia, and the Galapagos Islands.
Cruise Industry News looks at the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’ the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Celebrity Ascent
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Built: 2023
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a couple of short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas in November
Sailing Season: November 22 to April 7
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to 11 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Southern Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Colombia, Panama and more
Sailing Season: November 13 to April 12
Celebrity Apex
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean featuring Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and more
Sailing Season: November 18 to April 20
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity: 3,030 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to ten nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, in addition to longer cruises to Southern Caribbean and Central America
Sailing Season: November 2 to April 13
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity: 2,886 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Four to ten nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico and the Bahamas, in addition to nine- and ten-night itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Dominica, St. Thomas, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and more
Sailing Season: November 6 to April 18
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico and Key West, as well as nine- and ten-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean featuring Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao
Sailing Season: November 11 to April 1
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Five to 12 nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Mexico and Grand Cayman, in addition to nine- to 12-night cruises to the Western and the Southern Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal
Sailing Season: November 22 to March 23
Celebrity Summit
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Three to five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Florida, Mexico and the Bahamas, visiting Bimini, Nassau, Cozumel and Key West
Sailing Season: October 23 to April 15
Asia
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Hong Kong and Singapore
Length: 12 and 13 nights
Itineraries: One-way cruises that sail between Singapore and Hong Kong and include visits to additional destinations in Thailand and Vietnam
Sailing Season: November 3 to March 15
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Yokohama (Japan); Singapore; Mumbai (India); and more
Length: 11 to 13 nights
Itineraries: Cruises to different parts of Southeast Asia and the Far East, visiting Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and more
Sailing Season: September 30 to March 4
Australia and New Zealand
Celebrity Edge
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania, the South Pacific, the Australian Coast, and more
Sailing Season: December 9 to April 5
South America
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); Valparaíso (Chile); and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Patagonia, Antarctica, Brazil, Uruguay, the Falkland Islands, Peru and more
Sailing Season: December 7 to April 27
Europe and the Mediterranean
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); and Piraeus (Spain)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands between October and January, in addition to ten- and 11-night cruises to Egypt, Israel, Greece and Turkey in February, March and April
Sailing Season: October 2 to April 15
Galapagos
Celebrity Flora
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos Expeditions sailing to Daphne Island, Gardner Bay, Punta Suarez, Punta Moreno, Urvina Bay, Punta Espinoza and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity: 16 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, Punta Vicente Roca, Puerto Egas, Espumilla Beach, Prince Phillip’s Steps and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, South Plaza, Santa Fe Island, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora and more
Sailing Season: Year-round