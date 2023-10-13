Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is set for an eventful winter season in 2023-24.

In addition to the debut of the new Celebrity Ascent, which is entering service in November, the company’s program includes the inaugural Australian season for the Celebrity Edge and unusual winter itineraries in Europe.

The premium brand is also maintaining a significant offering in the Caribbean with a total of eight ships sailing from different homeports.

Other destinations being visited by Celebrity ships in 2023-24 include South America, Asia, and the Galapagos Islands.

Cruise Industry News looks at the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’ the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Built: 2023

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a couple of short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas in November

Sailing Season: November 22 to April 7

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to 11 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Southern Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Colombia, Panama and more

Sailing Season: November 13 to April 12

Celebrity Apex

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean featuring Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and more

Sailing Season: November 18 to April 20

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to ten nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, in addition to longer cruises to Southern Caribbean and Central America

Sailing Season: November 2 to April 13

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Four to ten nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico and the Bahamas, in addition to nine- and ten-night itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Dominica, St. Thomas, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and more

Sailing Season: November 6 to April 18

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico and Key West, as well as nine- and ten-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean featuring Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Sailing Season: November 11 to April 1

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Mexico and Grand Cayman, in addition to nine- to 12-night cruises to the Western and the Southern Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal

Sailing Season: November 22 to March 23

Celebrity Summit

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Florida, Mexico and the Bahamas, visiting Bimini, Nassau, Cozumel and Key West

Sailing Season: October 23 to April 15

Asia

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Hong Kong and Singapore

Length: 12 and 13 nights

Itineraries: One-way cruises that sail between Singapore and Hong Kong and include visits to additional destinations in Thailand and Vietnam

Sailing Season: November 3 to March 15

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Yokohama (Japan); Singapore; Mumbai (India); and more

Length: 11 to 13 nights

Itineraries: Cruises to different parts of Southeast Asia and the Far East, visiting Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and more

Sailing Season: September 30 to March 4

Australia and New Zealand

Celebrity Edge

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania, the South Pacific, the Australian Coast, and more

Sailing Season: December 9 to April 5

South America

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); Valparaíso (Chile); and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Patagonia, Antarctica, Brazil, Uruguay, the Falkland Islands, Peru and more

Sailing Season: December 7 to April 27

Europe and the Mediterranean

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); and Piraeus (Spain)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands between October and January, in addition to ten- and 11-night cruises to Egypt, Israel, Greece and Turkey in February, March and April

Sailing Season: October 2 to April 15

Galapagos

Celebrity Flora

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos Expeditions sailing to Daphne Island, Gardner Bay, Punta Suarez, Punta Moreno, Urvina Bay, Punta Espinoza and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity: 16 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, Punta Vicente Roca, Puerto Egas, Espumilla Beach, Prince Phillip’s Steps and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, South Plaza, Santa Fe Island, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora and more

Sailing Season: Year-round