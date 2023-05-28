Celebrity Cruises Reveals Details on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises revealed details about its upcoming ship, the Celebrity Ascent, set to launch this November.

The Celebrity Ascent will be based in South Florida for the 2023-2024 Caribbean season.

The ship will offer departures from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale from December 2023 to April 2024, exploring destinations like the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands before heading to Europe for a summer of Mediterranean cruises, according to a press release.

“I am so excited to introduce the world to Celebrity Ascent and continue the legacy of Celebrity’s Edge Series,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge. “First launched in 2018, the Edge Series transformed what cruising could be and its ships like Edge, Apex and Beyond quickly became consumer favorites. Continuously striving to offer travelers a better way to enjoy travel and reach the world around them, we are so proud of what we have built and look forward to welcoming both seasoned and new cruisers alike.”

In addition to returning favorites such as the Theatre, the Rooftop Garden and the Sunset Bar, guests can look forward to new experiences including:

Redesigned Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud restaurant;

A plant-based tasting menu at Eden Restaurant;

Le Petit Chef dinner;

Bourbon offerings and tastings;

The Martini Bar;

Revitalized Main Dining Experience inspired by the culture of champagne.

The outdoor terrace at Blu.

The ship will also feature nightly entertainment at the Resort Deck, new production shows, a reimagined Casino floor and a redesigned art gallery. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to shop travel and home accessories at The Sunset Collection by Nate Berkus