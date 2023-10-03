Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Weinstein: ‘Costa On The Rebound’

Costa Firenze

“Costa is one of those brands that’s really on the rebound,” said Josh Weinstein, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Weinstein credit Costa President Mario Zanetti in leading the turnaround of the Italian bran, which is launching a new marketing campaign.

“Their research based on their market and the segment that they’re trying to hit in their market was all about experiences and leaning into particular messaging in particular ways to convey it because the product for Costa is already fantastic,” Weinstein said.

Costa, along with AIDA, posted strong numbers for August, he continued, with occupancy coming in at 119 percent, above the 109 percent average number Carnival reported for its nine brands.

“In fact, in Q3, AIDA and Costa delivered higher yields than 2019,” he said, noting they did this with the absence of Saint Petersburg in what would have been high-yielding Baltic itineraries.

