Wartsila LNG Engines For Orient Express

Wärtsilä will supply its recently introduced Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel (LNG) engine for two new sail-assisted luxury cruise ships for Orient Express.

According to a press release, the Wärtsilä 25DF engine is the most efficient and most environmentally friendly marine engine in its power range. It features a two stage turbocharging system, common rail fuel injection, and cylinder wise combustion control.

“These will be very special cruise vessels and have been designed to operate with a high level of environmental sustainability. For this reason, the Wärtsilä 25DF engine was selected. It is silent, compact in size yet powerful in performance, so it was the perfect choice for these ships,” said Yann Penduff, Chantiers de l’Atlantique Project Manager.

“The Wärtsilä 25DF is an engine that supports the shipping industry’s transition to greater fuel efficiency and a much-reduced carbon footprint. It marks the beginning of a new era of future-proof medium speed, small-bore engines, and comes as an important step towards the maritime industry meeting its decarbonisation goals. We are delighted that it has been selected for these very advanced cruise vessels,” added Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The full Wärtsilä scope includes for each vessel four Wärtsilä 25DF engines, each developing 2070 kW at 1000 rpm, four gas valve units (GVUs), and four Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR) emission after-treatment systems. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard next fall.

The order was booked by Wärtsilä in May 2023; there is an option for two more ships, the company said.