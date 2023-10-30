Virgin’s Resilient Lady Sets Sail to Australia

Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady recently started its three-part repositioning voyage to Australia and New Zealand.

Ahead of the company’s inaugural season in the region, the 2022-built vessel kicked off the first part of its journey on Oct. 22, in Piraeus, Greece.

Sailing to Dubai, UAE, the 14-night cruise marks Virgin’s Middle East debut and also includes visits to ports in Egypt and Greece.

Continuing on its way to Australia, the Resilient Lady then starts a 15-night cruise to Singapore on Nov. 5.

Bringing Virgin Voyages to India and Southeast Asia for the first time, the one-way itinerary features different ports of call in the region, such as Mumbai, Colombo, Phuket and Klang.

The final leg of the repositioning cruise starts in Singapore, on Nov. 20. Sailing to Sydney, the 15-night itinerary features a visit to Bali, in Indonesia, in addition to three ports of call in Australia: Darwin, Yorkeys Knob and Airlie Beach.

Starting on Dec. 5, the Resilient Lady is set to offer a series of two- to 15-night cruises to Australia and New Zealand.

Departing from Melbourne, Auckland and Sydney, the itineraries feature visits to ports in Tasmania, Queensland and New Zealand, such as Hobart, Burnie and Airlie Beach.

On Jan. 12, for instance, the 110,000-ton vessel sets sail from Auckland on an 11-night cruise to Melbourne.

In addition to three full days at sea, the complete itinerary features visits to Sydney, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington and Picton.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Resilient Lady entered service in May 2022. Following the Scarlet Lady and the Valiant Lady, the 2,770-guest ship became the third vessel in Virgin’s Ladyship series.

Among the ship’s facilities is a selection of various included dining venues and The Manor – a two-story 1970s-style nightclub inspired by Virgin’s heritage in the music business.