Viking Polaris Completes First Year in Service

After welcoming its first guests in September 2023, the Viking Polaris recently completed its first year in revenue service.

As Viking’s second expedition ship, the 378-guest vessel spent its inaugural season offering a series of expedition cruises in Antarctica and South America.

Before arriving at the region, however, the Viking Polaris was christened in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, during a special ceremony that include the polar explorer Ann Bancroft serving as its godmother.

The 30,000-ton vessel also offered a 25-day repositioning cruise from Europe before kicking off its inaugural season in Antarctica.

Departing from Amsterdam, the one-way cruise sailed to Ushuaia, in Argentina, and included visits to ports of call in five different countries.

After completing its inaugural program in Antarctica, the Viking Polaris then debuted in the Great Lakes, with a series of summer cruises in the region.

Currently on its way to South America for a second season on the Antarctic Peninsula, the ship is scheduled to continue to rotate between the two regions through at least 2025.

Designed to meet Polar Class 6 standards, the Viking Polaris was custom-built to sail in polar and remote parts of the world.

Following the 2021-built Viking Octantis, the ship also offers most of Viking’s signature luxury experience and features, including an ample selection of dining venues and upscale service.

In line with the company’s oceangoing and river vessels, the Polaris also offers modern Scandinavian design in its interiors, in addition to public spaces specifically created for the expedition market, including The Laboratory.

With state-of-the-art equipment, the area offers passengers a chance to learn and take part in research with a team of resident scientists.

Other features include The Aula, a unique panoramic auditorium at the stern complete with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and the latest technology for lectures, daily briefings and more.