Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Victoria Concludes 970k Guest 2023 Cruise Season

Princess Ships in Victoria

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is wrapping up its 2023 cruise season on October 29 having welcomed 326 ships and 970,000 visitors between April and October.

According to a press release, the port saw 26 percent more cruise visitors this year than in 2022 due to higher ship occupancy.

 “Welcoming close to one million cruise passengers to our incredible city and region positively impacts the visitor economy,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of GVHA. “We are grateful to the many local businesses, tour operators and cruise lines for making Victoria a vibrant destination.”

Several ships made inaugural calls to Victoria this season, including the Carnival Luminosa, L’Austral, the Insignia and the Scenic Eclipse. 

“Victoria is a highly rated destination by cruise passengers,” said Lindsay Gaunt, GVHA’s director of cruise development. “Ship crew act as ambassadors for Victoria. With the demand for cruising to Alaska continuing to be very strong, Victoria remains a port of choice for cruise visitors. This demand will result in a continued positive economic impact of cruise to the Region.”

The port also celebrated a significant milestone in welcoming Victoria’s ten millionth cruise visitor. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.