Victoria Concludes 970k Guest 2023 Cruise Season

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is wrapping up its 2023 cruise season on October 29 having welcomed 326 ships and 970,000 visitors between April and October.

According to a press release, the port saw 26 percent more cruise visitors this year than in 2022 due to higher ship occupancy.

“Welcoming close to one million cruise passengers to our incredible city and region positively impacts the visitor economy,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of GVHA. “We are grateful to the many local businesses, tour operators and cruise lines for making Victoria a vibrant destination.”

Several ships made inaugural calls to Victoria this season, including the Carnival Luminosa, L’Austral, the Insignia and the Scenic Eclipse.

“Victoria is a highly rated destination by cruise passengers,” said Lindsay Gaunt, GVHA’s director of cruise development. “Ship crew act as ambassadors for Victoria. With the demand for cruising to Alaska continuing to be very strong, Victoria remains a port of choice for cruise visitors. This demand will result in a continued positive economic impact of cruise to the Region.”

The port also celebrated a significant milestone in welcoming Victoria’s ten millionth cruise visitor.