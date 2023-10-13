Vasco da Gama Sets Sail on World Cruise

Nicko Cruises’ Vasco da Gama has embarked her world cruise, departing from Lisbon, Portugal.

During the ship’s 183-day circumnavigation of the world, some of the first ports of call will include Casablanca, Morocco; Paria, Cape Verde; Dakar; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Cape Town, South Africa; Durban, South Africa; Victoria, Seychelles; Phuket, Thailand; Halong Bay, Vietnam, where passengers will celebrate the New Year onboard.

Guests aboard the Vasco da Gama will also have a chance to cruise the South Pacific with ports of call along the Australian and New Zealand coast, including Darwin, Melbourne and Cairns in Australia as well as Wellington, Auckland and Napier in New Zealand.

After cruising French Polynesia, the ship will set course for the Mexican Pacific Coast, Central and Southern America. After a stop in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain and Funchal, Madeira, the Vasco da Gama will return to Lisbon on April 8, 2024.