Variety Cruises Offers Discounts for Travel Professionals and Airline Employees

Variety Cruises launched offers for active travel professionals and airline employees, valid on select seven-day voyages in Tahiti, Seychelles, Cape Verde, West Africa and Greece.

Variety is offering up to 75 percent discount for family members. For non-family members, a 50 percent reduction applies to the rates.

Active travel professionals and airline employees will have the chance to sail to Seychelles and Tahiti at $500 based on double occupancy or $300 (single occupancy). The offer is valid for a limited number of cabins, on select seven-night sailings in November through December 2023 and January through March 2024.

Itineraries included in the offer are seven-night Cape Verde cruises, where guests can explore the archipelago of Cape Verde and its mixture of African and Portuguese heritage. Itineraries are available from December 2023 through March 2024 with rates starting at $2,690 per person based on double occupancy.

Travelers can also take advantage of the offer to book one of West Africa cruises, sailing roundtrip from Dakar or Banjul, exploring the waterways of Senegal and Gambia with visits to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and many other destinations. The seven-night itineraries run from December 2023 through February 2024 with prices starting at $2,690 per person based on double occupancy.

The offer also includes the Antiquity to Byzantium cruise, exploring Greek history from the Golden Age onward. Prices start from $1,850 per person.