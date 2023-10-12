Uniworld Acquires Two Former Crystal Ships

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced the addition of two new Super Ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth, set to begin sailing in Europe in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Uniworld will acquire the ships from Seaside Collection under a three-year charter agreement.

Before joining Riverside Luxury Cruises, the ships were a part of Crystal Cruises’ river fleet as the Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler.

“We’re thrilled to add two stunning new ships to the Uniworld fleet, beginning with the S.S. Victoria on the beloved Rhine, fulfilling our promise to maintain the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“The S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth are unique vessels that we know our guests will love, featuring a modern design, some of the largest suites on the rivers, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary luxury. Onboard, guests can expect our Tiny Noticeable Touches throughout every aspect, from the impeccable service provided by the Uniworld crew they know and love to the multitude of all-inclusive amenities available to them.”

The two sister ships can accommodate 110 guests in 55 suites and staterooms. All rooms feature a similar design with full-length windows and additional amenities in select suite categories such as walk-in closets, fireplaces and up to 759 square feet of space in a Uniworld-first two-bedroom accommodation. Other amenities include a massage room, gym, a rooftop bar and grill and a fine dining restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The S.S.Victoria will make its debut in March 2024 in Amsterdam onboard the eight-day “Holland and Belgium at Tulip Time” cruise. The S.S.Victoria will then embark on an eight-day “Castles Along the Rhine” itinerary from Basel to Amsterdam. Guests aboard the ship can also sail along two rivers aboard the “Magnificent Moselle and Rhine” itinerary or embark on the holiday-themed “Belgium Holiday Markets” sailing roundtrip from Brussels.

The S.S. Elisabeth is expected to set sail in 2025, with more details to come.