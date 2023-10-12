Twitter Facebook Linkedin

TUI Cancels Israel Calls for Mein Schiff 5

Mein Schiff 5

TUI Cruises has canceled its scheduled calls to Israel on two of its cruises, adding Marmaris and Santorini as alternatives for Mein Schiff 5 .

During its week-long cruise in the Eastern Mediterranean which departed from Trieste, Italy, on October 1, Mein Schiff 5 was scheduled to visit two Israeli ports, Haifa and Ashdod before ending the voyage in Heraklion, Greece.

Due to the ongoing security situation, the October 11 and October 12 calls to Israel ports were replaced by Marmaris on Turkey’s southern coast and the Greek island of Santorini.

After a change in the itinerary of Mein Schiff 5’s current voyage, the cruise line also informed passengers of a modified itinerary departing Heraklion, Greece on October 22. Mein Schiff 5 will not dock in Haifa and Ashdod on October 25 and 26 as planned, and will call in Marmaris, Turkey and Greece’s Santorini instead.

 

 

