Trinidad Gears Up for a Busy Cruise Season

Trinidad is gearing up for an increase in visitors during the upcoming 2023-24 cruise season.

The cruise season begins in November and typically runs through April the following year. According to a statement, initial projections indicate that approximately 88,000 passengers and 30,000 crew will visit Trinidad, representing an estimated 81 percent increase in passengers when compared to the last season. During the previous season, Trinidad welcomed a total of 29 calls and 48,243 passengers.

Tourism Trinidad CEO Carla Cupid said: “Employment opportunities flourished as the cruise season unfolded. Local guides, tour operators, taxi drivers, craft vendors, and service personnel played a pivotal role in ensuring an unforgettable experience for cruise passengers.

“This surge in employment not only provided income for individuals but also fostered skills development and contributed to the growth of the local tourism sector.”

This year, the first ship to visit Trinidad will be the Seabourn Pursuit, scheduled to arrive on October 11, 2023.