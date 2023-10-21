Swan Hellenic Boosts Its North America Sales Team

Swan Hellenic is expanding its North America Sales and Marketing Team with two director-level appointments.

The company appointed Cheryl Topalian as director of operations and Rolf Logan as director of group sales, both reporting directly to Joe Maloney, vice president of sales and marketing, North America.

Topalian will assume responsibility for the overall management and growth of the Reservations Department and Group Department. She has been in the industry for over 30 years and has previously held positions with various cruise lines, including Atlas Ocean Voyages, Silversea and Royal Caribbean.

Logan brings over 35 years of experience, having held senior sales positions with Atlas, Hurtigruten, Delta Queen, Delta Vacations and Royal Caribbean.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cheryl and Rolf to our team – both truly accomplished professionals with a commitment to outstanding customer service that matches the excellence of the product we’ve created,” said Maloney.