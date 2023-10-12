Secondhand Market: More Transactions Expected to Take Place Soon

The global secondhand market for cruise ships is expected to register an uptick of transactions in the near future with several vessels waiting for a new fit.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, a larger number of cruise ships are hitting the market in 2023.

In June, the Ocean Navigator and the Ocean Voyager joined the lineup of vessels looking for new operators.

Being withdrawn by American Queen Voyages, the 2001-built coastal ships are available for sale and could be delivered to a new owner as soon as late October.

Other significant additions to the list of available vessels are Ocean Explorer and Ocean Odyssey. The newly built expedition cruise ships were delivered to SunStone Ships in 2021 and 2022.

Initially operated by Vantage Deluxe World Travel, the vessels were made available for sale or charter after the U.S.-based operator went out of business in June.

SunStone also has two additional expedition ships available for sale or charter, the 1985-built Ocean Atlantic and the 1986-built Ocean Diamond.

More ships projected to be sold include the four-ship fleet from Seajets. After selling the Aegean Myth and the Aegean Goddess, the Greek shipowner is expected to eventually sell all the vessels it acquired during the pandemic, including the former Costa Magica and the former Majesty of the Seas.

The complete list of ships currently looking for new operators is available for download as part of the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Based on independent research, the special report also presents an overview of market trends over the years, featuring an annual account of transactions that dates back to 1983.

In addition to ship withdrawn and sales, the list also includes other transactions, such as key charters, inter-company transfers and more.