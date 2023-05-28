Vantage Travel Working to Sell Company

Vantage Travel, which recently laid up both its cruise ships, may have a new owner soon, according to a report in the Boston Globe.

“At this time, Vantage Deluxe World Travel is engaged in sensitive negotiations for a sale of the company,” Rossella Mercuri, Vantage general counsel, said in an email quoted by the Boston Globe article.

The company has essentially suspended operations for the summer, with both of its cruise ships on pause status in France.

The two expedition ships sail globally and are on long-term charter deals from SunStone Ships.

A new buyer would theoretically take over the charter contracts, get ahold of a key customer database, in addition to the company’s European river business and other tour operations.