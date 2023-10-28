Seabourn Unveils 2025-26 Expedition Itineraries

Seabourn has launched its 2025-26 expedition deployment aboard the two expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.
Seabourn’s 2025-26 season includes over 40 voyages to the Arctic, Antarctica, the Amazon, the Kimberley region in Australia, the South Pacific, the Northwest Passage and more.
The itineraries will also include newly curated experiences available to Seabourn guests such as a pearl reveal in the Kimberley alongside a master pearl cultivator; visiting the Torngat Mountains National Park in Labrador; a night safari in the Amazon and more, the company said in a statement.
“We had a vision to bring the world of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury style to the world of exploration. As we reveal our 2025-26 expedition voyages, I am proud to say we have achieved this dream. Our ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships will take our extraordinary guests to truly bucket list destinations from Antarctica to the Northwest Passage to the Kimberley region in Australia without compromising their comfort and our well-known Seabourn signature service,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.
“These voyages will deliver many unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our guests as we take them closer to the wonders of the world and the history of human culture.”
The 2025-26 season includes:
- 20 voyages aboard the Seabourn Pursuit exploring the South Pacific and Australia’s Kimberley region beginning in March 2025.
- Arctic itineraries to Svalbard aboard the Seabourn Venture, ranging from eight to 26 days in length, from May to mid-June in 2025.
- A 12-day voyage exploring Greenland, sailing from Reykjavik to Kangerlussuaq in late July 2025.
- 11- and 13-day voyages in Antarctica aboard the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, sailing between November 2025 through March 2026.