Seabourn Unveils 2025-26 Expedition Itineraries

Seabourn has launched its 2025-26 expedition deployment aboard the two expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

Seabourn’s 2025-26 season includes over 40 voyages to the Arctic, Antarctica, the Amazon, the Kimberley region in Australia, the South Pacific, the Northwest Passage and more.

The itineraries will also include newly curated experiences available to Seabourn guests such as a pearl reveal in the Kimberley alongside a master pearl cultivator; visiting the Torngat Mountains National Park in Labrador; a night safari in the Amazon and more, the company said in a statement.

“We had a vision to bring the world of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury style to the world of exploration. As we reveal our 2025-26 expedition voyages, I am proud to say we have achieved this dream. Our ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships will take our extraordinary guests to truly bucket list destinations from Antarctica to the Northwest Passage to the Kimberley region in Australia without compromising their comfort and our well-known Seabourn signature service,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“These voyages will deliver many unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our guests as we take them closer to the wonders of the world and the history of human culture.”

The 2025-26 season includes: